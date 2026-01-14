With browser-embedded Hey Hi (AI) agents, we’re essentially starting the security journey over again. We exploited a lack of isolation mechanisms in multiple agentic browsers to perform attacks ranging from the dissemination of false information to cross-site data leaks. These attacks, which are functionally similar to cross-site scripting (XSS) and cross-site request forgery (CSRF), resurface decades-old patterns of vulnerabilities that the web security community spent years building effective defenses against.

The root cause of these vulnerabilities is inadequate isolation. Many users implicitly trust browsers with their most sensitive data, using them to access bank accounts, healthcare portals, and social control media. The rapid, bolt-on integration of Hey Hi (AI) agents into the browser environment gives them the same access to user data and credentials. Without proper isolation, these agents can be exploited to compromise any data or service the user’s browser can reach.

In this post, we outline a generic threat model that identifies four trust zones and four violation classes. We demonstrate real-world exploits, including data exfiltration and session confusion, and we provide both immediate mitigations and long-term architectural solutions. (We do not name specific products as the affected vendors declined coordinated disclosure, and these architectural flaws affect agentic browsers broadly.)

For developers of agentic browsers, our key recommendation is to extend the Same-Origin Policy to Hey Hi (AI) agents, building on proven principles that successfully secured the web.