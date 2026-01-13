Parrot 7.1 Through 7.3 Planned for 2026 as Focus Moves to AI Security

Parrot OS, a versatile Debian-based Linux distro designed for ethical hackers and cybersecurity pros, which released its major 7.0 version last month, has published its roadmap for 2026.

According to the project, Parrot’s focus in 2006 will be on AI, but with a deliberately restrained scope. Rather than “adding AI features,” the project intends to study large language models, agents, and AI-powered systems as emerging attack surfaces already being used in real security workflows.

In addition, the team also plans to share market-level insights into how AI is reshaping pentesting workflows, attacker behavior, and tooling expectations.