news
Firefox 147 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
Highlights of Firefox 147 include support for Freedesktop.org’s XDG Base Directory Specification, zero-copy hardware-decoded video support on AMD GPUs to improve video playback performance, support for the Safe Browsing V5 protocol, and WebGPU support for all Apple Silicon Macs.
For Linux users, Firefox 147 updates the window and rendering surface sizes for GNOME‘s Mutter window and composite manager to match the actual pixel grid, which translates to sharper rendering of content on fractionally scaled displays, regardless of the actual window size.