Firefox 147 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

RAKwireless rolls out WisMesh RAK3312 Meshtastic LoRa starter kit

The kit uses the RAK3312 WisBlock Core, which combines an Espressif ESP32-S3 dual-core microcontroller clocked at up to 240 MHz with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth LE connectivity, along with a Semtech SX1262 LoRa transceiver.

Orbbec Gemini 305 pairs close-range stereo vision with low latency

The Gemini 305 is a compact stereo 3D camera developed specifically for robotic wrist mounting. Measuring 42 × 42 × 23 mm, it supports depth and color imaging at distances as short as 4 cm, targeting close-range manipulation, grasping, and object recognition tasks.

Radxa NX4 system-on-module runs RK3576 with LPDDR5 and 6 TOPS AI

The Radxa NX4 integrates an octa-core CPU configuration with four Arm Cortex-A72 cores and four Cortex-A53 cores, paired with an Arm Mali-G52 MC3 GPU supporting OpenGL ES, OpenCL, and Vulkan.

ASUS UGen300 USB AI Accelerator targets edge inference with Hailo-10H

The UGen300 is built around the Hailo Hailo-10H processor, which ASUS rates at up to 40 TOPS (INT4) of inference performance. The accelerator integrates 8 GB of LPDDR4 memory, allowing models to run locally on the device without consuming host system memory or CPU resources.

Linux Box Dev Edition brings Armbian Linux with Home Assistant support

THIRDREALITY lists a quad-core processor, 2 GB of RAM, and 8 GB of onboard storage, along with integrated wireless connectivity including dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz), Bluetooth/BLE, Thread, and standard Zigbee.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 11th, 2026

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated.

How to Upgrade Linux Mint 22.2 to Linux Mint 22.3

Linux Mint 22.3 is a big update in terms of new features for Cinnamon users, as it comes with the latest and greatest Cinnamon 6.6 desktop environment that introduces a revamped application menu and numerous other enhancements. It also comes with a couple of new tools for system administration.

Linux Mint 22.3 “Zena” Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

Based on the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series and powered by Linux kernel 6.14, which should boost hardware support, Linux Mint 22.3 “Zena” ships with the usual editions featuring the Cinnamon 6.6, Xfce 4.18, and MATE 1.26 desktop environments.

Budgie 11 Desktop Environment Will Be Ported to Qt 6, Development Kicks Off

Budgie developer Joshua Strobl shares with us today some interesting details about Budgie 11, such as the fact that the upcoming desktop environment will be written in the Qt 6 and KDE Frameworks open-source application frameworks, and some steps have already been taken in this direction with the Budgie 10.10 release.

First Look at Mageia 10 – Alpha Release Now Available for Public Testing

Mageia 10 is planned for release in April 2026, which will mark exactly three years from the release of Mageia 9. It’s powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series and ships with the KDE Plasma 6.5, GNOME 49, and Xfce 4.20 desktop environments.

Budgie 10.10 Desktop Environment Released as the First Wayland-Only Version

Work on Budgie 10.10 kicked off more than a year ago, and many of Budgie’s components have already been ported to Wayland during this time. As a result, Budgie 10.10 is here as the first release of this modern desktop environment to mark the official migration from X11 to Wayland.

KDE Plasma 6.6 Desktop Is Coming on February 17th, Here’s What to Expect

KDE Plasma 6.6 promises a new “Plasma Login Manager” display manager that could replace existing login managers like SDDM in popular distributions shipping with a KDE Plasma edition, such as the upcoming Fedora Linux 44, but most probably also in CachyOS, EndeavourOS, and other distros.

Debian 13.3 “Trixie” Released with 108 Bug Fixes and 37 Security Updates

Coming almost two months after Debian 13.2, the Debian 13.3 point release is here to provide the community with an updated installation media targeting those who want to deploy the latest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series on new hardware or those who had issues with the previous ISO releases.

Arch Linux-Based ArchBang Linux Distro Introduces New Application Launcher

Synced with the upstream Arch Linux repositories, the new ArchBang Linux release (v1001) introduces wmenu, a dynamic menu for Wayland and wlroots-based Wayland compositors like Labwc, as a drop-in replacement for the dmenu application launcher.

Firefox 147 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

posted by Marius Nestor on Jan 12, 2026

Firefox 147

Highlights of Firefox 147 include support for Freedesktop.org’s XDG Base Directory Specification, zero-copy hardware-decoded video support on AMD GPUs to improve video playback performance, support for the Safe Browsing V5 protocol, and WebGPU support for all Apple Silicon Macs.

For Linux users, Firefox 147 updates the window and rendering surface sizes for GNOME‘s Mutter window and composite manager to match the actual pixel grid, which translates to sharper rendering of content on fractionally scaled displays, regardless of the actual window size.

11 days from now Richard M. Stallman will give a talk in Georgia
Red Hat whistleblowers say layoffs are planned
The Budgie desktop developers announced today the release and general availability of the Budgie 10.10 desktop environment, which is the last update in the Budgie 10 series and the first to go Wayland-only.
Linus Torvalds' AudioNoise Project: A New Era of Coding with Vibe
The implication, according to detractors, is that the hype around AI may be masking deeper quality and accountability issues
Linux Mint 22.3 “Zena” distribution is now available for download based on Ubuntu 24.04.3 LTS and featuring the latest Cinnamon 6.6 desktop environment. Here’s what’s new!
LMDE 7 Users Get the Cinnamon 6.6 Desktop Environment
Cinnamon 6.6 has landed in LMDE 7
European Commission issues call for evidence on Free/Libre Software
FOSS win
Vitalik Buterin Rides the Credibility of Linux
Linux as a brand
The KDE Project released today KDE Gear 25.12.1 as the first maintenance update to the latest KDE Gear 25.12 series of this collection of open-source apps for the KDE Plasma desktop environment and other platforms.
KDE Project’s upcoming KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environment series is expected on February 17th, 2026, and it’s packed with many new features and improvements, so let’s take a look at the biggest changes so far.
 
Mozilla has published today the final builds of the Firefox 147 open-source web browser ahead of its official unveiling on January 13th, 2026, so it’s time to take a look at the new features and improvements.
Auto-cpufreq 3.0 Released With CPU Turbo Controls
Auto-cpufreq 3.0, a CPU speed and power optimizer for Linux
3 hidden Linux features that save me hours every week
Linux does not save time politely
I tried out North Korea's leaked OS so you don't have to
I’ve already written about Linux distros I’d avoid at all costs
One of the best Linux distros for Windows users just got a fresh update
The good news is, there are so many Linux distros out there for you to try
Xibo open-source digital signage solution now works with Raspberry Pi 5 thanks to the Arexibo project
Long-time readers of CNX Software may remember that I played around with the Xibo open-source digital signage player many years ago (2011-2012)
This week we celebrate another important milestone
Review: MenuetOS, SparkyLinux with CDE, iDeal OS 2025.12.07
Going into the holiday break I was hoping to try something new or at least something unusual
Stable kernels: Linux 6.18.5, Linux 6.12.65, Linux 6.6.120, and Linux 6.1.160
I'm announcing the release of the 6.18.5 kernel
ArchEX (Arch Linux) Live System with MATE 1.28.2-2 DE, Calamares 3.4.0 and kernel 6.18.2-arch-2-1
After a full system upgrade the Pantheon menu is gone and you can’t get it back
Peropesis 3.1: PHP, dosfstools, pciutils, tgpt, p11-kit, hyfetch
All software distributed in the Peropesis Linux distribution is listed in the bundle page
GNU/Linux in Guam at All-time High [original]
a small Pacific island and military base
Linux Restores Performance on Older PCs and Keeps Them Fast
On affected systems, the most noticeable change is immediate
The 274th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on January 11th, 2026.
Linux Mint 22.3 “Zena” is here, and the upgrade path from Linux Mint 22.2 “Zara” is now open for those who want to upgrade their installations to the latest release of this popular GNU/Linux distribution.
Now that Budgie 10.10 is out as the last chapter in the Budgie 10 series, the devs behind this modern Linux desktop environment have kicked off the development of the next major release, Budgie 11.
RebelsTool 1.0.9 Shows GNU/Linux Ahead of Windows
RebelsTool 1.0.9 is out
I gave this security-centric Linux OS a try, and it’s an ethical hacker’s dream
ParrotOS 7 came out, and with it came a switch to the KDE Plasma desktop environment
Tinkerer’s Treasure: dArkOS Brings Debian Linux to RK3326/3356 Devices
dArkOS is here to get the most out of the devices you may already own.
I turned my old Android phone into a PC stats monitor (and it looks great)
Labwc
There is a new desktop available for Sparkers
The ArchBang Linux project has published a new ISO snapshot today with various improvements for this Arch Linux-based distribution using the Labwc window-stacking compositor on top of Wayland.
After many months of hard work, the upcoming Mageia 10 Linux distribution now has its first alpha release available for public testing if you want to help the devs fix bugs before the final release hits the streets.
Today, the Debian Project announced the release and general availability of Debian 13.3 as the third update to the latest Debian GNU/Linux 13 “Trixie” operating system series.
Orion Browser Takes First Step Toward Linux Availability
The Orion Browser team has confirmed its first Linux version
I replaced Windows with Linux and everything’s going great
Greetings from the year of Linux on my desktop
Manjaro Is Arch Linux for Newbies
If you've wanted to try Arch Linux
5 Windows-like Linux distros you should try out
The transition from Windows to Linux can be pretty intimidating
Linux made my old PC fast again, and it hasn’t slowed down since
You might have heard that Linux has a reputation for breathing new life into old computers
Intermittent Networking Issue Resolved [original]
upstream
KJournald Update January 2026
A surprising long time passed since my last status update about KJournald
Radxa NX4 system-on-module runs RK3576 with LPDDR5 and 6 TOPS AI
Radxa supports Debian, Yocto, Buildroot, and Android 14 on the NX4
"There's a rumor of more layoffs."
good to see GNU/Linux growing there in 2026
New GeForce NOW native Linux support could lure Windows 10 refugees
NVIDIA is reportedly preparing to bring NVIDIA GeForce NOW to Linux so that users finally have native support for the cloud gaming service
I switched to Linux: Bye macOS and Windows
For the past month or so, I've been dabbling with Linux across my devices
Wine 11.0-rc5
The Wine development release 11.0-rc5 is now available
Arch Linux-based Manjaro Linux 26.0 distribution has been officially released today as a major update that introduces some of the latest GNU/Linux technologies and open-source software.
I changed this Android setting and now I can fit 30% more on my screen
Welcome to a new issue of This Week in Plasma
Dozzle 9.0 Real‑Time Docker Log Viewer Improves Log Grouping
Dozzle 9.0 real‑time Docker log viewer adds collapsible homepage sections
loss32 Wants to Turn Linux Into a Full Win32 Desktop Powered by WINE
loss32 is an experimental Linux project that runs an entire Win32 desktop under WINE
KDE Frameworks 6.22 open-source software suite is out now with various improvements and bug fixes for KDE apps and the Plasma desktop. Here’s what’s new!
Daily driving Linux for 3 years taught me these 6 habits
I deleted Windows off my work computer and permanently switched to Linux
Steam Is Coming to ARM64 as Ubuntu Opens Testing via Snap
Steam is moving closer to ARM64 availability as Ubuntu opens testing of a Snap package powered by FEX x86 emulation
This awesome tool for Linux newcomers is like Ninite for Team Tux
Well, it turns out that someone has made something similar for Linux distros
Turning freedom values into freedom practice with the FSF tech team
Ian Kelling, FSF senior systems administrator, and also our president
Ubuntu Sway – Ubuntu with Sway Wayland compositor
Ubuntu Sway aims to provide a user-friendly desktop based on Sway
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from January 02 to January 09
I used to underestimate the importance of this, not just for physical but also for mental benefits
Nitrux developer Uri Herrera announced today the general availability of Nitrux 5.1 as a new stable update to this immutable and systemd-free distribution featuring new and updated components.
