news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 15, 2026



Quoting: Nginx Proxy Manager 2.13.6 Released With Built-In Two-Factor Authentication —

Nginx Proxy Manager, a popular web-based and user-friendly reverse proxy management interface for Nginx, has just released version 2.13.6. Although this is only a patch release to a minor version, it actually delivers some fairly significant improvements.

The most notable change is the addition of TOTP-based two-factor authentication, allowing administrators to protect access to the web interface with time-based one-time passwords, bringing a long-requested security feature to Nginx Proxy Manager.

Certificate management has also been expanded. When creating new certificates, users can now explicitly choose between RSA and ECDSA key types, offering greater flexibility depending on compatibility or performance requirements.