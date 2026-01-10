news
Budgie 10.10 Desktop Environment Released as the First Wayland-Only Version
Work on Budgie 10.10 kicked off more than a year ago, and many of Budgie’s components have already been ported to Wayland. Budgie 10.10 is the first release that marks the official migration from X11 to Wayland.
Budgie 10.10 uses a wide range of Wayland protocols, including ext-workspace-v1, wlr-foreign-toplevel-management-unstable-v1, wlr-layer-shell-unstable-v1, wlr-output-management-unstable-v1, and xdg-output-unstable-v1.