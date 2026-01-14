Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

news
Peter 'CzP' Czanik ☛ Changes in the syslog-ng Elasticsearch destination
While testing the latest Elasticsearch release with syslog-ng, I realized that there was already a not fully documented elasticsearch-datastream() driver. Instead of fixing the docs, I reworked the elasticsearch-http() destination to support data streams.
So, what was the problem? The driver follows a different logic in multiple places than the base elasticsearch-http() destination driver. Some of the descriptions were too general, others were missing completely. You had to read the configuration file in the syslog-ng configuration library (SCL) to configure the destination properly.
Bruce Schneier ☛ 1980s Hacker Manifesto
Forty years ago, The Mentor—Loyd Blankenship—published “The Conscience of a Hacker” in Phrack. [...]
Phrack ☛ Hacker's Manifesto
Yes, I am a criminal. My crime is that of curiosity. My crime is that of judging people by what they say and think, not what they look like. My crime is that of outsmarting you, something that you will never forgive me for.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Brilliant beginner builds
At this time of year, lots of new Raspberry Pi users are wondering what to do with the tiny computer they were gifted at Christmas. The excellent team behind Raspberry Pi Official Magazine thought ahead and included a collection of fun, beginner-friendly projects for you to try in the latest issue. Happy #MakerMonday to all of our new friends.
