Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

While testing the latest Elasticsearch release with syslog-ng, I realized that there was already a not fully documented elasticsearch-datastream() driver. Instead of fixing the docs, I reworked the elasticsearch-http() destination to support data streams.

So, what was the problem? The driver follows a different logic in multiple places than the base elasticsearch-http() destination driver. Some of the descriptions were too general, others were missing completely. You had to read the configuration file in the syslog-ng configuration library (SCL) to configure the destination properly.