NixOS: Framework Partnership Announcement

We’re excited to announce that the collaboration between the NixOS Foundation and Framework is evolving: what started as a community-led initiative has become an official partnership.

This step also strengthens the relationship between Framework and the NixOS Foundation, with a shared focus on improving hardware support for NixOS on Framework devices both for existing and upcoming devices.

The collaboration between NixOS community members and Framework was a great starting point and showed what’s possible when passionate individuals come together. But naturally, such efforts are limited by the time and availability of just a few people. To build stronger, long-term relationships with hardware vendors and grow more industrial partnerships, we need to offer reliability and professional coordination. An official partnership gives manufacturers the confidence that the collaboration will continue beyond individual contributions, increasing the chances that NixOS could become an officially supported Linux distribution and allowing us to expand into new areas together.