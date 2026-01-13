news
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
CNX Software ☛ Radxa launches NX4 SoM with Rockchip RK3576(J) industrial SoC and NX4IO carrier board
Radxa NX4 is a 260-pin SO-DIMM SoM built around the Rockchip RK3576(J) octa-core Cortex-A72/A53 industrial SoC with a 6 TOPS NPU for edge Hey Hi (AI) workloads. It supports up to 16GB LPDDR5 memory along with optional SPI flash, eMMC 5.1 (up to 256GB), or UFS 2.0 storage (up to 1TB).
Tom's Hardware ☛ Retro Fashion Company Apple emulator ported to $60 ESP32 microcontroller-powered touchscreen tablet — supports Mac OS8.1 and a virtual MC68040 CPU in major emulation leap
A new emulator makes running classic Fashion Company Apple Macintosh 68K software a breeze on a cheap, portable, IoT development kit.
CNX Software ☛ Milk-V Titan – A $329 octa-core 64-bit RISC-V mini-ITX motherboard with a PCIe Gen4 x16 slot
We first noted the UltraRISC UR-DP1000-powered Milk-V Titan mini-ITX motherboard when we wrote an article about three high-performance RISC-V processors to watch in H2 2025. There have been some delays, as there often are, but the Titan board finally appears to be in stock, so it’s probably a good time to have a closer look.
Jeff Geerling ☛ Raspberry Pi Pico Mini Rack GPS Clock
This is a GPS-based clock running on a Raspberry Pi Pico in a custom 1U 10" rack faceplate. The clock displays time based on a GPS input, and will not display time until a GPS timing lock has been acquired.
Arduino ☛ The Matrix-style digital rain clock for your desktop
This smallish desk clock shows the time, with a digital rain effect from The Matrix overlaid on top. As the characters fall across the time, they erase the digits. Then, the next minute, the digits reappear with the new time. The process repeats endlessly, but there is a setting to change the color to keep things fresh.