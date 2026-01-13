news
Firefox 148 Enters Public Beta Testing with Improved Support for Screen Readers
Firefox 148 promises improved support for screen readers accessing mathematical formulas embedded in PDF documents, support for viewer local weather on the New Tab page, and a new “Suggestions from Firefox” option in Search > Address bar settings to get suggestions from the Web related to your search.
For Android users, Firefox 148 promises a refreshed toolbar with a modern design and improved customization support, and a “Copy link text” context menu item to copy the text associated with a link. For Windows users, Firefox 148 improves the dragging of downloaded images into Adobe Illustrator.