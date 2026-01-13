The Radxa NX4 integrates an octa-core CPU configuration with four Arm Cortex-A72 cores and four Cortex-A53 cores, paired with an Arm Mali-G52 MC3 GPU supporting OpenGL ES, OpenCL, and Vulkan.

The Gemini 305 is a compact stereo 3D camera developed specifically for robotic wrist mounting. Measuring 42 × 42 × 23 mm, it supports depth and color imaging at distances as short as 4 cm, targeting close-range manipulation, grasping, and object recognition tasks.

The kit uses the RAK3312 WisBlock Core, which combines an Espressif ESP32-S3 dual-core microcontroller clocked at up to 240 MHz with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth LE connectivity, along with a Semtech SX1262 LoRa transceiver.

Firefox 148 Enters Public Beta Testing with Improved Support for Screen Readers

posted by Marius Nestor on Jan 13, 2026



Firefox 148 promises improved support for screen readers accessing mathematical formulas embedded in PDF documents, support for viewer local weather on the New Tab page, and a new “Suggestions from Firefox” option in Search > Address bar settings to get suggestions from the Web related to your search.

For Android users, Firefox 148 promises a refreshed toolbar with a modern design and improved customization support, and a “Copy link text” context menu item to copy the text associated with a link. For Windows users, Firefox 148 improves the dragging of downloaded images into Adobe Illustrator.

