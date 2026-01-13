news
Games: Hytale, The Drifter, DeckWrecking Pirates, and More
-
Hytale pre-orders have been so strong development is secured for two years | GamingOnLinux
Hytale arrives in very Early Access tomorrow with Native Linux support, and the future of it is looking incredibly bright thanks to strong pre-orders.
-
Adventure game The Drifter adds new localisations with support for fan translations | GamingOnLinux
A truly excellent point and click adventure game The Drifter is now more easily playable thanks to some official translations, and support for fan additions. One of the best games from last year and still one of my favourite modern point and clickers.
-
Command your crew and roll the dice in the tactical roguelike DeckWrecking Pirates | GamingOnLinux
DeckWrecking Pirates appears to have a fun blend of various features that fans of turn-based strategy games and deck-builders will no doubt appreciate.
-
Nightwater looks like a curious blend of secrets, exploration, crafting and automation | GamingOnLinux
One to stick into your list to keep an eye on is Nightwater, an open world exploration game that mixes in crafting and automation in a strange world.
-
The striking-looking number puzzle game Stip is more than meets the eye | GamingOnLinux
Stip already pulled me in with the interesting and clean looking visuals, but now I want to know more about what's really going on here. A Metroidbrainia? Whatever that means, but I need it now.
-
Satisfactory is finally Steam Deck Verified after fixing up some UI issues | GamingOnLinux
Satisfactory from Coffee Stain Studios had quite a few patches to improve it on Steam Deck, and the latest update got it Steam Deck Verified. Now building on the go, or in bed, should be a breeze.
-
Bingo Betty is basically a crazy Balatro-fied version of Bingo | GamingOnLinux
This is not your grannie's Bingo, this is underground Bingo that clearly takes some fun elements of Balatro to make things a bit nuts. Made with Godot and available with a demo on Steam, this looks like it could be a lot of fun.
-
Goverlay for managing tools like MangoHud gets a major new release and it's finally on Flathub | GamingOnLinux
Goverlay is a useful tool for configuring the likes of MangoHud, vkBasalt, and OptiScaler. Recently it arrived on Flathub, and a major new update is out. Making configuring everything a whole lot easier!
-
Steam begins 2026 by smashing the users online record again | GamingOnLinux
A pretty good way for Valve to start the year, with Steam breaking another all-time users online record. Looking on SteamDB, the new record is 42,042,778 online as of 21 hours ago. At the time, around 13,399,958 people were actually in-game.