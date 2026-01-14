Praises of Joplin and More

Joplin

Joplin is a free, open-source note-taking app that is available for Windows, Linux, Android, and iOS.

In my case, I was searching for a privacy-focused note-taking app that still allowed me to use some kind of cloud synchronization between devices, which is the original appeal of Google Keep.

Here, Joplin shines, and you can choose from any number of automated sync solutions. For example, you can automatically sync your encrypted Joplin notes over the internet using a professional cloud service—like OneDrive or Dropbox—or you can self-host your own Joplin server, which means the files never leave your control.