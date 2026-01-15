news
Flatpak, Flathub, and Red Hat Leftovers
Flathub Blog: What's new in Vorarbeiter
It is almost a year since the switch to Vorarbeiter for building and publishing apps. We've made several improvements since then, and it's time to brag about
RunsOn
In the initial announcement, I mentioned we were using RunsOn, a just-in-time runner provisioning system, to build large apps such as Chromium.
Cybernews ☛ Flatpak converted me to Linux: I am not looking back to Windows
I was somewhat familiar with Ubuntu. I used it for various experiments when I needed something to quickly break things, like running LLMs locally. I recall breaking Linux just by installing AMD ROCm – it was all it took to make the system unresponsive.
However, I have been a Windows user since Windows 95 – more than 20 years. This OS reached its peak with Windows XP SP2, which was simple, clean, minimalistic, had no unnecessary distractions, and featured a somewhat intuitive design.
Since then, it has felt like it was going downhill to the bloated spying monster that’s Windows 11 today. And I migrated gradually.
Red Hat ☛ AI-driven vulnerability management with Red Bait Lightspeed MCP
Managing system vulnerabilities is a critical, yet often overwhelming, task for IT security teams. Traditional methods require deep API knowledge, cross-referencing data across multiple dashboards (inventory, vulnerability status, and remediation), and manually building reports. With limited resources and complex environments to manage, staying ahead of the next big exposure can be a challenge.
Red Hat ☛ Diagnose Java applications using Cryostat 4.1
With the release of Red Hat build of Cryostat 4.1, you can now perform a set of useful diagnostic operations on Java applications running in Red Hat OpenShift or Kubernetes using the diagnostics card and the new diagnostics/capture page. While previous versions supported invoking garbage collection, with Cryostat 4.1 you can also capture, archive, and download thread and heap dumps.
IBM Adds Sovereign Core Platform Based on Red Bait OpenShift
IBM announced today it will next month make available a technical preview of a sovereign IT platform based on the Red Bait OpenShift platform that enables IT teams to deploy isolated workloads in as little as a single day.