The PRO DP10 A14MG series supports 14th-generation Intel desktop processors, ranging from the Intel Core i7-14700 to Core i5-14400, Core i3-14100, and Pentium Gold G7400 models.

This release includes some behind-the-scenes work on relays and directory authority development, and adds improved support for running with dynamically assigned ports. For example, Arti now accepts proxy.socks_listen = "auto" to configure its SOCKS proxy with an operating-system-assigned port, and writes the assigned port to a structured JSON file in Arti's data directory.

If you turn on this option, your language and formats settings are saved unencrypted on the USB stick to help you type the passphrase of your Persistent Storage more easily.

news

Tails 7.4 Anonymous Linux OS Released with Persistent Language and Formats

posted by Marius Nestor on Jan 15, 2026



Coming a month after Tails 7.3.1, the Tails 7.4 release introduces a new feature that lets you save your language, keyboard layout, and formats from the Welcome Screen to the USB stick and have them applied automatically when restarting Tails.

Tails 7.4 also updates the default web browser to the latest Tor Browser 15.0.4, a major update based on Mozilla Firefox 140 ESR that introduces exciting features like support for vertical tabs and tab groups, as well as a new unified search button in the address bar.

Read on