Tails 7.4 Anonymous Linux OS Released with Persistent Language and Formats
Coming a month after Tails 7.3.1, the Tails 7.4 release introduces a new feature that lets you save your language, keyboard layout, and formats from the Welcome Screen to the USB stick and have them applied automatically when restarting Tails.
Tails 7.4 also updates the default web browser to the latest Tor Browser 15.0.4, a major update based on Mozilla Firefox 140 ESR that introduces exciting features like support for vertical tabs and tab groups, as well as a new unified search button in the address bar.