The Radxa NX4 integrates an octa-core CPU configuration with four Arm Cortex-A72 cores and four Cortex-A53 cores, paired with an Arm Mali-G52 MC3 GPU supporting OpenGL ES, OpenCL, and Vulkan.

The Gemini 305 is a compact stereo 3D camera developed specifically for robotic wrist mounting. Measuring 42 × 42 × 23 mm, it supports depth and color imaging at distances as short as 4 cm, targeting close-range manipulation, grasping, and object recognition tasks.

The kit uses the RAK3312 WisBlock Core, which combines an Espressif ESP32-S3 dual-core microcontroller clocked at up to 240 MHz with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth LE connectivity, along with a Semtech SX1262 LoRa transceiver.

news

NVIDIA 580.126.09 Released to Improve Compatibility with Recent Linux Kernels

posted by Marius Nestor on Jan 13, 2026



NVIDIA 580.126.09 is a small update in the NVIDIA 580 series, improving compatibility with recent Linux kernels, adding support for FP16 DRM formats by updating libnvidia-egl-gbm, and fixing a bug that prevented certain display modes that require YUV 4:2:0 subsampling from working.

If you have the NVIDIA graphics driver installed from your distro’s repositories, it is highly recommended to wait until the maintainers of your Linux distribution update the NVIDIA driver packages. This is considered the latest production branch version, and it is the recommended version for all users.

