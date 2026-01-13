news
NVIDIA 580.126.09 Released to Improve Compatibility with Recent Linux Kernels
NVIDIA 580.126.09 is a small update in the NVIDIA 580 series, improving compatibility with recent Linux kernels, adding support for FP16 DRM formats by updating libnvidia-egl-gbm, and fixing a bug that prevented certain display modes that require YUV 4:2:0 subsampling from working.
If you have the NVIDIA graphics driver installed from your distro’s repositories, it is highly recommended to wait until the maintainers of your Linux distribution update the NVIDIA driver packages. This is considered the latest production branch version, and it is the recommended version for all users.