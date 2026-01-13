Games: MAME Emuation, Games in UEFI (Bloat With Bug Doors), and Update of Bazzite

MAME is a fantastic emulator for classic game consoles, arcade cabinets, and computers, delivering major updates roughly once a month. MAME version 0.284 has arrived just before the end of 2025, complete with support for new systems and games, and many bug fixes.

First, the new MAME update includes a few new working systems. It can now emulate the Brainchild PLS-1000, an educational handheld console from the 1990s. There's also support for the Jammin' arcade cabinet game, which was developed by Atari but never released, based around the same hardware as the 1981 Donkey Kong arcade cabinet. A prototype of the game was discovered on old VAX backup tapes earlier this month, and it's now playable in MAME.