The Radxa NX4 integrates an octa-core CPU configuration with four Arm Cortex-A72 cores and four Cortex-A53 cores, paired with an Arm Mali-G52 MC3 GPU supporting OpenGL ES, OpenCL, and Vulkan.

The Gemini 305 is a compact stereo 3D camera developed specifically for robotic wrist mounting. Measuring 42 × 42 × 23 mm, it supports depth and color imaging at distances as short as 4 cm, targeting close-range manipulation, grasping, and object recognition tasks.

The kit uses the RAK3312 WisBlock Core, which combines an Espressif ESP32-S3 dual-core microcontroller clocked at up to 240 MHz with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth LE connectivity, along with a Semtech SX1262 LoRa transceiver.

news

Wine 11 Officially Released with NTSync Support, Vulkan H.264 Decoding, and More

posted by Marius Nestor on Jan 13, 2026



Coming a year after Wine 10, the Wine 11 release introduces support for the NTSync driver for fast synchronization, Vulkan H.264 decoding, clipboard support in the Wayland driver, initial Vulkan video decoder support in WineD3D, and support for larger page sizes on ARM64 (AArch64).

Wine 11 also adds support for the Wow64 mode to be enabled dynamically, support for setting thread priorities, pairing support in the Bluetooth driver, %GS register swapping on macOS, PBKDF2 algorithm in Bcrypt, a new lexer in Command Processor, and support for Float format conversions in WindowsCodecs.

