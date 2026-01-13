news
Wine 11 Officially Released with NTSync Support, Vulkan H.264 Decoding, and More
Coming a year after Wine 10, the Wine 11 release introduces support for the NTSync driver for fast synchronization, Vulkan H.264 decoding, clipboard support in the Wayland driver, initial Vulkan video decoder support in WineD3D, and support for larger page sizes on ARM64 (AArch64).
Wine 11 also adds support for the Wow64 mode to be enabled dynamically, support for setting thread priorities, pairing support in the Bluetooth driver, %GS register swapping on macOS, PBKDF2 algorithm in Bcrypt, a new lexer in Command Processor, and support for Float format conversions in WindowsCodecs.