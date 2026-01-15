Microsoft Stock Slips as GOG Eyes Linux Release to Escape Windows’ ‘Poor-Quality Software and Product’

Another day, and another person exhausted with Windows. This time, it is GOG’s new owner, Michał Kiciński, who recently took control of the storefront after its split from CD Projekt Red.

Kiciński was one of the original founders of CD Projekt Red and now owns GOG outright. Like many PC gamers, he has grown frustrated with Windows, and while I still use the OS for the same reason, it is hard to disagree with much of what he says here.

In a recent interview with PC Gamer, Kiciński and GOG managing director Maciej Gołębiewski shared their views on Windows, Linux, and where the storefront is heading next. Here is what they had to say.