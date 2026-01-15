news
Microsoft Stock Slips as GOG Eyes Linux Release to Escape Windows’ ‘Poor-Quality Software and Product’
-
Windows Central ☛ GOG's new owner brands Windows as poor quality while he ponders Linux support — "I'm not surprised that people gravitate outside of the Windows ecosystem."
Another day, and another person exhausted with Windows. This time, it is GOG’s new owner, Michał Kiciński, who recently took control of the storefront after its split from CD Projekt Red.
Kiciński was one of the original founders of CD Projekt Red and now owns GOG outright. Like many PC gamers, he has grown frustrated with Windows, and while I still use the OS for the same reason, it is hard to disagree with much of what he says here.
In a recent interview with PC Gamer, Kiciński and GOG managing director Maciej Gołębiewski shared their views on Windows, Linux, and where the storefront is heading next. Here is what they had to say.
-
Microsoft Stock Slips as GOG Eyes Linux Release to Escape Windows’ ‘Poor-Quality Software and Product’
Microsoft MSFT -0.50% ▼ stock was down on Wednesday after the CEO of digital PC game platform GOG criticized the company’s Windows operating system during an interview with PC Gamer. Michał Kiciński, the new owner and CEO of GOG after it was sold by CD Projekt OTGLY +6.64% ▲ late last year, said he was “surprised” that Windows has spent so many years on the market as it’s “such poor-quality software and product.”
-
PC Gamer ☛ GOG's new owner can't stand Windows either: 'It's such poor-quality software… I can't believe it!'
"Windows sucks" feels like one of the most uncontroversial statements you can make online these days. Between AI guff, constant upselling (would you like to purchase an Office 365 subscription? No? Okay I'll ask again tomorrow), and myriad other reasons to be sick to the back teeth of Microsoft, it kind of feels like we're all trapped beating on the glass of an OS determined to make itself worse with every update (well, I'm not: I installed Linux).
At least it's not just you and me. Over the course of a wide-ranging chat about GOG's now-independent future, I asked new owner Michał Kiciński and managing director Maciej Gołębiewski if the storefront had much interest in the ongoing backlash against Windows and gamers' embrace—however small—of Linux. I got, well, two answers.