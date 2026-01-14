news
Check Point Spreading Fear of Linux, Without Explaining the Real Cause
-
Hacker News ☛ New Advanced Linux VoidLink Malware Targets Cloud and container Environments [Ed: Does not say much about how it gets installed in the first place]
It also incorporates a bevy of anti-analysis features to circumvent detection. Besides flagging various debuggers and monitoring tools, it can delete itself if any signs of tampering are detected. It also features a self-modifying code option that can decrypt protected code regions at runtime and encrypt them when not in use, bypassing runtime memory scanners.
-
CPR ☛ Unveiling VoidLink – A Stealthy, Cloud-Native Linux Malware Framework [Ed: Don't install it or help it get installed]
In December 2025, Check Point Research identified a small cluster of previously unseen Linux malware samples that appear to originate from a Chinese-affiliated development environment. Many of the binaries included debug symbols and other development artifacts, suggesting we were looking at in-progress builds rather than a finished, widely deployed tool. The speed and variety of changes across the samples indicate a framework that is being iterated upon quickly to achieve broader, real-world use.
-
InfoSecurity Magazine ☛ New Chinese-Made Malware Framework Targets Linux-Based Cloud Environments
While no evidence of real-world infections linked to VoidLink have been observed and it is not clear if the framework is intended to be sold as a legitimate penetration testing tool or a cybercriminal toolkit, its documentation suggests it is intended for commercial purposes.
[...]
As well as cloud detection, it collects vast amounts of information about the infected machine, enumerating its hypervisor and detecting whether it is running in Docker container or a Kubernetes pod.
-
Dark Reading ☛ Multipurpose GoBruteforcer Botnet Targets 50K+ Linux Servers
Check Point Research on Jan. 7 detailed the modular botnet, which brute-forces weak user passwords on Linux servers for services including FTP, MySQL, Postgre, and phpMyAdmin. Servers compromised by GoBruteforcer are turned into nodes that then launch brute-force attacks on other servers.