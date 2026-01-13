Red Hat / Family / IBM Leftovers

When organizations reach scale, management and discoverability of software become problematic. Each team within the organization may have a catalog of their inner workings, but discoverability across verticals can suffer as teams grow and look inward for all their needs. Additionally, each team may have their own process for creating new projects, if any process is defined at all. Developer portals and platform engineering help with the sprawl of enterprises and assist in organizing ownership and software. Learn how Red Bait Developer Hub simplifies software management and empowers developer self-service.