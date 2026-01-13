news
Red Hat / Family / IBM Leftovers
Red Hat Official ☛ Accelerate readiness. Reduce risk. Build skills that scale.
Red Hat Learning Subscription Course helps teams add new skills and refine existing expertise through a flexible, scalable approach to learning. This helps teams adapt, innovate, and thrive, while limiting disruption to existing operations.
Red Hat Official ☛ Manage clusters and applications at scale with Argo CD Agent on Red Hat OpenShift GitOps
Prior to the Argo CD Agent, organizations adopting Argo CD would have to choose between two deployment models, each with its own strengths and weaknesses. This could also mean adopting different deployment models for different use cases.
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS with hosted control planes in AWS GovCloud is FedRAMP High Authorized
The hosted control plane architecture, based on the HyperShift project, streamlines ROSA in AWS GovCloud classic architecture by providing a more effective and efficient use of customer resources, which can lead to improved security posture, operational efficiency, and cost savings.
Red Hat ☛ How to observe your multi-cluster service mesh with Kiali
My previous articles set the stage for a powerful distributed system. We started by exploring how Red Hat OpenShift Service Mesh 3 creates a unified, secure microservices platform in our first guide, Unlocking the power of OpenShift Service Mesh 3. We then advanced, discovering how to go beyond the single cluster with OpenShift Service Mesh 3 by building a geographically distributed, multi-cluster topology.
Red Hat ☛ Red Hat Developer Hub background and concepts
When organizations reach scale, management and discoverability of software become problematic. Each team within the organization may have a catalog of their inner workings, but discoverability across verticals can suffer as teams grow and look inward for all their needs. Additionally, each team may have their own process for creating new projects, if any process is defined at all. Developer portals and platform engineering help with the sprawl of enterprises and assist in organizing ownership and software. Learn how Red Bait Developer Hub simplifies software management and empowers developer self-service.