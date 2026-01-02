news
IceWM 4.0 Window Manager Brings Smarter Navigation and HiDPI Enhancements
IceWM 4.0 is now available, introducing Alt-Tab improvements, live window previews, faster icon rendering, and better HiDPI support.
From Arindam:
Sleek window manager, IceWM 4.0.0 is out with improvements and updates. IceWM is a standards-compliant window manager designed for simplicity and performance. It is fully keyboard-driven, with features like Alt+Tab switching that feel intuitive right out of the box.