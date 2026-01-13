Distributions and Operating Systems: "The Distroless Linux Future", Haiku Activity & Contract Report, Init System in Artix Linux, and Fedora GNU/Linux in the Air

This report covers hrev59188 through hrev59261.

axeld fixed light-mode colors in the Sudoku application (though dark-mode still needs work.)

korli fixed SIGUSR1 being incorrectly masked for child processes of Terminal (like shells.) He also implemented support for hyperlinks specified by CLIs (as Terminal itself has already supported automatically “linkifying” any URLs that appear in console output for a long time.)

axeld changed AboutSystem to open with a golden-ratio window size, for a better appearance.