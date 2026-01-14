news
Games: "Games For Everyone", Hytale, Winnie's Hole, and More
Check out the full first video episode for Games For Everyone | GamingOnLinux
Recently we mentioned a new podcast series hosted by Jason at Linux For Everyone called Games For Everyone. Now you can catch the first full video episode. As a reminder it features myself for GamingOnLinux along with the wonderful Jason Evangelho from Linux For Everyone, Gardiner Bryant, and Nick from The Linux Experiment.
Hytale has arrived in Early Access with Linux support | GamingOnLinux
It has been a long road for Hytale but the sandbox exploration RPG is now officially out in Early Access, with Native Linux support. Giving you a procedurally generated world full of dungeons, secrets, and a variety of creatures that you can shape block by block. Like a mixture of Minecraft with a proper RPG, it's an interesting mixture but very early days for it.
Star Trek: Voyager - Across the Unknown gets a combat deep dive and release date | GamingOnLinux
Star Trek: Voyager - Across the Unknown is getting ready for warp speed with a new combat deep dive trailer, and they've announce a release for February 18th.
Get ready to enter Winnie's Hole when it arrives January 26 | GamingOnLinux
Infection is progression in Winnie's Hole. The roguelite is set to enter Early Access on January 26, and judging by the previous demo it's going to be good.
Medieval kingdom builder Earth of Oryn finally arrives in Early Access on January 19 | GamingOnLinux
After a Kickstarter success back in 2022, the medieval kingdom builder Earth of Oryn is set to enter Early Access on January 19th. It looks promising but it's far from finished.
Dev of Steam game 'Hardest' will delete it after new girlfriend made them realise AI is bad | GamingOnLinux
Hardest is getting removed from Steam by the developer at the end of the month, as they say "AI is bad" and "AI is evil" - oh my. Never heard of it until it was pointed out on Mastodon to me.
Eat creatures and grind them into pieces or use them as weapons in autobattler Dunderbeck | GamingOnLinux
I quite enjoy inventory management and autobattlers and Dunderbeck definitely takes the cake as one of the absolute weirdest I've played.
ARC Raiders hits over 12.4M sales - new patch out with weapon nerfs, a free gift and a darker Stella Montis | GamingOnLinux
ARC Raiders has been a huge success for Nexon / Embark Studios with 12.4 million sales, and it seems sales are actually speeding up. Oh, and a new patch is out.