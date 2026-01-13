news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 13, 2026



Quoting: 5 ways Zorin OS makes switching from Windows feel effortless

ZorinOS, and Linux in general, makes updating the system dead simple. In the Linux world, you're in-charge. Your computer with ZorinOS will never force an update on you. You can launch the Update utility from the Start menu, and it'll automatically fetch all available updates and install them. Windows can't install updates while it's running, but Linux can. You can do your work and the updates will be installed in the background. That way, you'll never be locked out of your computer by an unexpected update.