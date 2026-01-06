news
Disable Lock Screen Media Controls in GNOME 49 (Ubuntu 25.10, Fedora 43)
This tutorial shows how to disable the media controls in the lock screen of GNOME 49 desktop in Ubuntu 25.10, Fedora 43, and Arch etc Linux distributions.
GNOME, the default desktop for Ubuntu, Fedora Workstation, and optional in Arch, Debian, etc, introduced media controls support for the lock screen in version 49, allowing to pause, play next or previous track without needing to unlock the screen.
GNOME and Mozilla Discuss Proposal to Disable Middle Mouse Paste on Linux
Some projects keep surprising me with their “solutions,” and this is one of those cases. A proposal under review by developers from GNOME and Mozilla could change how middle-mouse-button paste behaves on Linux and other Unix-like systems.
The discussions, visible in Mozilla’s Phabricator revision D277804 and a linked GNOME gsettings-desktop-schemas merge request, focus on disabling the traditional primary selection paste by default.