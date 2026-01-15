news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 15, 2026



Quoting: GNOME 48.8 Released With Bug Fixes and Security Updates —

The GNOME Project has officially released GNOME 48.8, a maintenance update for the old-stable GNOME 48 desktop environment series.

Among the updated modules, GNOME Control Center addresses several long-standing issues, including fixes for Wi-Fi handling when managing a single device, a small memory leak in the Color panel, improvements to timezone searching, and more consistent locale variable handling.

GNOME Maps resolves a freeze that could occur when displaying routes while moving the application window between different screens, improving stability in multi-monitor setups. GNOME Online Accounts fixes DAV discovery issues and adds better detection and configuration support for SOGo servers.