Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More

This release includes some behind-the-scenes work on relays and directory authority development, and adds improved support for running with dynamically assigned ports. For example, Arti now accepts proxy.socks_listen = "auto" to configure its SOCKS proxy with an operating-system-assigned port, and writes the assigned port to a structured JSON file in Arti's data directory.

If you turn on this option, your language and formats settings are saved unencrypted on the USB stick to help you type the passphrase of your Persistent Storage more easily.

The PRO DP10 A14MG series supports 14th-generation Intel desktop processors, ranging from the Intel Core i7-14700 to Core i5-14400, Core i3-14100, and Pentium Gold G7400 models.

Coming a month after Tails 7.3.1, the Tails 7.4 release introduces a new feature that lets you save your language, keyboard layout, and formats from the Welcome Screen to the USB stick and have them applied automatically when restarting Tails.

Ubuntu 25.04 was released on April 17th, 2025, and, since it’s not an Ubuntu LTS (Long Term Support) release, it only received support for nine months, until January 2026. Ubuntu 25.04 was powered by the Linux 6.14 kernel series and featured the GNOME 48 “Bengaluru” desktop environment series.

OBS Studio 32.1 promises several new features, including a new audio mixer, a new Add Source dialog, WebRTC simulcast support, updates to the Edit Transform dialog, rearranged default dock positions, and missing undo/redo actions for scene items.

Highlights of GRUB 2.14 include support for the EROFS file system, support for Argon2 key derivation function (KDF), support for TPM 2.0 (Trusted Platform Module version 2.0) key protector, NX support for EFI platforms, BLS and UKI support, and shim loader protocol support.

Coming after Wireshark 4.6.2, the Wireshark 4.6.3 release updates support for the DCT2000, DHCP, H.248, H.265, HomePlug AV, HTTP3, IDN, IEEE 802.11, LTE RRC, NAS-5GS, PKCS12, QUIC, RTPS, SOME/IP-SD, SSH, and Thrift protocols, as well as capture file support for 3GPP TS 32.423 Trace, BLF, NetScreen, and Viavi Observer.

Highlights of Thunderbird 147 include a “Show Full Path” folder pane option for compact view modes, a new `mail.useLocalizedFolderNames’ option to toggle special folder name localization, and support for special folders to be localized based on a restricted set of names.

KDE Plasma 6.6 is packed with lots of goodies, including a new “Plasma Login Manager” display manager, OCR support in Spectacle, the ability to adjust the visual “sharpness” of all content on the screen on distros running Linux kernel 6.19, support for XRandr emulation in KWin, and support for per-DRM-plane color pipelines.

Coming a year after Wine 10, the Wine 11 release introduces support for the NTSync driver for fast synchronization, Vulkan H.264 decoding, clipboard support in the Wayland driver, initial Vulkan video decoder support in WineD3D, and support for larger page sizes on ARM64 (AArch64).

Coming a little over a month after KDE Plasma 6.5.4, the KDE Plasma 6.5.5 release improves the matching algorithm of KRunner search to prioritize partial matches at the beginning of apps’ names, descriptions, and keywords, when searching for apps.