news
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More
-
CNX Software ☛ reComputer Industrial R2135-12 review – A Raspberry Pi CM5-powered fanless Edge Hey Hi (AI) PC with Hailo-8 Hey Hi (AI) accelerator
Hello, today I am going to review the reComputer Hey Hi (AI) Industrial R2135-12 from Seeed Studio. This is an industrial edge computer built around the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 platform. The model is configured with 8 GB LPDDR4 memory and 32 GB eMMC storage. It provides a rich set of I/O options, including dual Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.0/USB 2.0, HDMI output, and industrial interfaces such as RS-485/RS-232, CAN, and GPIO, along with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support and a wide DC power input range suitable for industrial environments.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ MSI PRO DP10 A14MG Features 14th-Gen defective chip maker Intel CPUs in a Compact Chassis
MSI has added the PRO DP10 A14MG to its Business & Productivity PC lineup. The system is built around a slim, vertical chassis intended for office environments where desk space, manageability, and connectivity are priorities. While physically compact, the platform targets everyday professional workloads rather than entry-level use.
-
CNX Software ☛ ESP-SensairShuttle ESP32-C5 kit supports Bosch Sensortec’s BME690, BMI270, BMM350 environmental and motion sensors
Jointly developed by Espressif Systems and Bosch Sensortec, the ESP-SensairShuttle kit comprises an ESP32-C5 development board that can be interfaced with a choice of two sensor daughterboards. It is designed for motion sensing and large language model human-computer/machine interaction scenarios.
-
CNX Software ☛ WeAct CAN485 – A low-cost ESP32 board with CAN Bus and RS485 interfaces
WeAct CAN485 is a low-cost ESP32 board with CAN Bus and RS485 interfaces implemented through transceivers with 2.5kV isolation from Shanghai Chipanalog Microelectronics Co., Ltd. or Chipanalog for shorts. The board supports WiFi and Bluetooth LE through the ESP32 microcontroller and also features a microSD card slot, three switches for 120 Ohm termination and pull-up/pull-down resistors, Reset and User buttons, a USB-C port for programming, and a 2-pin terminal block taking 5 to 36V DC input power.
-
CNX Software ☛ eWeLink CUBE OS enables all SONOFF WiFi and Zigbee devices to connect to Matter
All SONOFF WiFi and Zigbee home automation devices can now work with the Matter protocol. This can be done in two ways: Software path (free of charge) – Use eWelink CUBE OS on a Raspberry Pi or other host computer to bridge SONOFF WiFi & Zigbee devices to Matter.