This version includes important security updates to Firefox.
This release includes some behind-the-scences work on relays and directory authority development, and adds improved support for running with dynamically assigned ports. For example, Arti now accepts proxy.socks_listen = "auto" to configure its SOCKS proxy with an operating-system-assigned port, and writes the assigned port to a structured JSON file in Arti's data directory.
The kit uses the RAK3312 WisBlock Core, which combines an Espressif ESP32-S3 dual-core microcontroller clocked at up to 240 MHz with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth LE connectivity, along with a Semtech SX1262 LoRa transceiver.
Android Leftovers
posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 14, 2026
- GNU/Linux Rose to All-Time High in Bolivia This Year [original]
- Will it be over 5% by year's end?
- Thunderbird 147 Adds “Show Full Path” Folder Pane Option for Compact View Modes
- After Firefox 147, Mozilla Thunderbird 147 has been released today as the latest stable version of this open-source, cross-platform, and free email client app that also features chat, addressbook, calendar, and news capabilities.
- Wine 11 Officially Released with NTSync Support, Vulkan H.264 Decoding, and More
- Wine 11 has been released today as the latest stable version of this free and open-source compatibility layer for running apps and games developed for Windows systems on Unix-like operating systems.
- KDE Plasma 6.5.5 Is Out, Improves Support for Older Valve Index VR Headsets
- The KDE Project announced today the release of KDE Plasma 6.5.5 as the fifth maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 6.5 desktop environment series with more bug fixes and UI improvements.
- KDE Plasma 6.6 Desktop Environment Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing
- The KDE Project announced today the release of the beta version of the upcoming KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environment series, a major update that will introduce many new features and improvements.
- Linux Mint 22.3 “Zena” Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
- Linux Mint 22.3 “Zena” distribution is now available for download based on Ubuntu 24.04.3 LTS and featuring the latest Cinnamon 6.6 desktop environment. Here’s what’s new!
- Try Joplin: Your Open Source Evernote Alternative
- If you rely heavily on note-taking apps and want to switch from a proprietary to an open-source solution
- Budgie 10.10 Desktop Environment Released as the First Wayland-Only Version
- The Budgie desktop developers announced today the release and general availability of the Budgie 10.10 desktop environment, which is the last update in the Budgie 10 series and the first to go Wayland-only.
- NVIDIA 580.126.09 Released to Improve Compatibility with Recent Linux Kernels
- NVIDIA released today NVIDIA 580.126.09 for Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris platforms with a few important changes for those using the production branch version of the graphics driver.
- Red Hat / Fedora Project / IBM Leftovers
- European Commission issues call for evidence on Free/Libre Software
- Zorin OS says Windows users drove nearly 1M downloads, so I installed it to see why
- Auto-cpufreq 3.0 Released With CPU Turbo Controls
- Firefox 147 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
- Mozilla has published today the final builds of the Firefox 147 open-source web browser ahead of its official unveiling on January 13th, 2026, so it’s time to take a look at the new features and improvements.
-
- Android Leftovers
- Is your Android Phone’s Volume Button Glitching? You’re not Alone, Google Says
- Three more days: that's how long we have before our deadline to reach our goal of welcoming 100 new FSF associate members
- Oracle, MySQL, and SQL Server Remain the World’s Most Popular Databases
- Unraid Plans Internal Boot Support and Multiple Arrays for 2026
- Free and Open Source Software
- KDE Ni! OS – Plasma Login Manager teaser
- KDE Gear 26.04 release schedule
- Games: "Games For Everyone", Hytale, Winnie's Hole, and More
- Today in Techrights
- today's leftovers
- today's howtos
- Kevin Wammer Moves to GNU/Linux
- GNU/Linux Leftovers
- Text-based web browsers and Mozilla/Firefox-based browsers
- Hugo Blog and Google's Attack on Blogs (Using Slop Hype)
- Security Leftovers
- Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
- Programming Leftovers
- Distributions and Operating Systems: "The Distroless Linux Future", Haiku Activity & Contract Report, Init System in Artix Linux, and Fedora GNU/Linux in the Air
- today's howtos
- Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, LibreOffice Podcast, and Late Night Linux
- Patching, Birds, and Videos [original]
- Firefox 148 Enters Public Beta Testing with Improved Support for Screen Readers
- With Firefox 147 hitting the stable channel today, Mozilla has promoted the next major version of its open-source, free, and cross-platform web browser, Firefox 148, to the beta channel for public testing.
- Android Leftovers
- 6 hidden Android settings that are quietly destroying your battery life
- 5 ways Zorin OS makes switching from Windows feel effortless
- Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark
- Games: Hytale, The Drifter, DeckWrecking Pirates, and More
- All-Time High for GNU/Linux in Suriname [original]
- GNU/Linux Rose to 7% in Israel, Says statCounter [original]
- today's leftovers
- Raspberry Pi Projects and HexOS as a NAS OS
- Look Closer at "Metaverse" to Understand Where Slop (Misleadingly Marketed as "Intelligence") is Going [original]
- Fastfetch 2.57 System Information Tool Brings COSMIC and Niri Support
- Parrot 7.1 Through 7.3 Planned for 2026 as Focus Moves to AI Security
- IceWM 4.0 Window Manager Brings Smarter Navigation and HiDPI Enhancements
- A Linux Power User Puts SteamOS To Work
- NixOS: Framework Partnership Announcement
- Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installation
- GNU/Linux Exceeding 4% in Djibouti [original]
- The 'Tone' in Press Coverage Regarding GNU/Linux Has Improved Considerably [original]
- Linux 6.19-rc5
- Wayland Has Issues, Some Distros Default to Wayland Anyway
- KDE Plasma 6.6 Desktop Is Coming on February 17th, Here’s What to Expect
- KDE Project’s upcoming KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environment series is expected on February 17th, 2026, and it’s packed with many new features and improvements, so let’s take a look at the biggest changes so far.
- Today in Techrights
- João Carrasqueira on His Experience Moving From Windows to GNU/Linux
- Ayush Pande on Proxmox With Microsoft's Proprietary Spyware
- Simon Batt on Winux, Ads in the System, Immutable GNU/Linux Distros, Stability, and KDE 1
- Games: MAME Emuation, Games in UEFI (Bloat With Bug Doors), and Update of Bazzite
- Newly discovered Unix V4 tape
- MX Linux 25.1 Beta Brings Back Dual-Init Support, Based on Debian 13.3
- The MX Linux team announced today the general availability of the beta version of the upcoming MX Linux 25.1 release of this Debian-based distribution featuring Xfce, KDE Plasma, and Fluxbox flavors.
- Android Leftovers
- I Love Dark Mode On My Android Phone
- Microsoft Didn't Deny Mass Layoffs in the Making, The Mainstream Media is Selling Us Land on the Moon [original]
- today's leftovers
- Audiocasts/Shows: mintCast and This Week in Linux
- today's howtos
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Coding, and Standards
- Databases: MySQL and PostgreSQL
- Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Homelab, and More
- FutureOfGamming.com, Games Playable on the Steam Deck, and Game Jam for Free Software Desktop Games
- Linux Kernel: Linux tc, Linus Torvalds Turns to Slop, Kernel 6.12.64 in EasyOS, and Vizio Trial Delayed
- Richard M. Stallman Speaks in US College for First Time in 8 Years [original]
- Programming Leftovers
- Stress and Anxiety at Red Hat Today [original]
- Linus Torvalds' AudioNoise Project: A New Era of Coding with Vibe
- 3 hidden Linux features that save me hours every week
- I tried out North Korea's leaked OS so you don't have to
- One of the best Linux distros for Windows users just got a fresh update
- Xibo open-source digital signage solution now works with Raspberry Pi 5 thanks to the Arexibo project
- Free and Open Source Software
- Some Weekly Updates on Tux Machines [original]
- Review: MenuetOS, SparkyLinux with CDE, iDeal OS 2025.12.07
- LMDE 7 Users Get the Cinnamon 6.6 Desktop Environment
- Stable kernels: Linux 6.18.5, Linux 6.12.65, Linux 6.6.120, and Linux 6.1.160
- ArchEX (Arch Linux) Live System with MATE 1.28.2-2 DE, Calamares 3.4.0 and kernel 6.18.2-arch-2-1
- Peropesis 3.1: PHP, dosfstools, pciutils, tgpt, p11-kit, hyfetch
- GNU/Linux in Guam at All-time High [original]
- Linux Restores Performance on Older PCs and Keeps Them Fast
- Today in Techrights
