news
European Commission issues call for evidence on Free/Libre Software
-
Linuxiac ☛ EU Launches Call for Evidence on European Open Digital Ecosystems
The European Commission has opened a public consultation on a new Open Digital Ecosystems strategy focused on open source, security, and EU tech sovereignty.
-
LWN ☛ European Commission issues call for evidence on open source
The European Commission has opened a "call for evidence" to help shape its European Open Digital Ecosystem Strategy. The commission is looking to reduce its dependence on software from non-EU countries: [...]