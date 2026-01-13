The Radxa NX4 integrates an octa-core CPU configuration with four Arm Cortex-A72 cores and four Cortex-A53 cores, paired with an Arm Mali-G52 MC3 GPU supporting OpenGL ES, OpenCL, and Vulkan.

KDE Plasma 6.5.5 Is Out, Improves Support for Older Valve Index VR Headsets

posted by Marius Nestor on Jan 13, 2026



Coming a little over a month after KDE Plasma 6.5.4, the KDE Plasma 6.5.5 release improves the matching algorithm of KRunner search to prioritize partial matches at the beginning of apps’ names, descriptions, and keywords, when searching for apps.

KDE Plasma 6.5.5 also improves the Plasma Discover graphical package manager to prompt users to search the Internet for an app that it cannot find. Moreover, the search string now includes the correct operating system name if you’re not using a Linux-based OS.

