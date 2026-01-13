news
KDE Plasma 6.5.5 Is Out, Improves Support for Older Valve Index VR Headsets
Coming a little over a month after KDE Plasma 6.5.4, the KDE Plasma 6.5.5 release improves the matching algorithm of KRunner search to prioritize partial matches at the beginning of apps’ names, descriptions, and keywords, when searching for apps.
KDE Plasma 6.5.5 also improves the Plasma Discover graphical package manager to prompt users to search the Internet for an app that it cannot find. Moreover, the search string now includes the correct operating system name if you’re not using a Linux-based OS.