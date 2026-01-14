original
Servers and Hi-Dee
Going mainstream
Today, for the second day in a row, the server exceeds a million requests (this time by 8PM) and we seem to be enjoying the transition of GNU/Linux from 'underdog' to something somewhat more mainstream.
Hi-Dee and co.
Today our birds stayed until 5PM (already dark) and Hi-Dee is always accompanied by a friend, even when it's getting dark. Earlier today we saw some sad video about the death of a cat called "milky boy"; having pets isn't easy, especially if they get ill and die. 'Free-range' pets (that live outside the home) are more worry-free; no pet insurance or vets needed.
Server maintenance
Tomorrow server/HV maintenance commences, so short outages are a possibility.
If you wish to tell us something, feel free to join us in IRC. █
Image source: Blackboard Sketching