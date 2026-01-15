news
OBS Studio 32.1 Promises New Audio Mixer and WebRTC Simulcast Support, Beta Out Now
OBS Studio 32.1 promises several new features, including a new audio mixer, a new Add Source dialog, WebRTC simulcast support, updates to the Edit Transform dialog, rearranged default dock positions, and missing undo/redo actions for scene items.
This upcoming OBS Studio release also promises to update the copying of a scene item function to copy all properties, move the transition preview button to a button box, increase the media source playback slider update rate, enable palette for the Light theme on the audio mixer, and change the default bitrates to 6000 kbps.