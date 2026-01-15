This release includes some behind-the-scenes work on relays and directory authority development, and adds improved support for running with dynamically assigned ports. For example, Arti now accepts proxy.socks_listen = "auto" to configure its SOCKS proxy with an operating-system-assigned port, and writes the assigned port to a structured JSON file in Arti's data directory.

news

OBS Studio 32.1 Promises New Audio Mixer and WebRTC Simulcast Support, Beta Out Now

posted by Marius Nestor on Jan 15, 2026



OBS Studio 32.1 promises several new features, including a new audio mixer, a new Add Source dialog, WebRTC simulcast support, updates to the Edit Transform dialog, rearranged default dock positions, and missing undo/redo actions for scene items.

This upcoming OBS Studio release also promises to update the copying of a scene item function to copy all properties, move the transition preview button to a button box, increase the media source playback slider update rate, enable palette for the Light theme on the audio mixer, and change the default bitrates to 6000 kbps.

