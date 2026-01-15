news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 15, 2026



DietPi 10.0 Enters Open Beta With Major Platform and Software Changes

DietPi, a lightweight, performance-focused Debian-based Linux distro for SBCs (such as Raspberry Pi) and server systems (with an option to install desktop environments), has opened public testing for its upcoming 10.0 release.

One of the most significant changes is the decision to raise the minimum supported Debian version to Debian 12 Bookworm. Systems still running Debian 11 Bullseye will be automatically migrated to a dedicated branch and will no longer be eligible for DietPi 10 updates unless upgraded.

The project strongly recommends that affected users move to Debian 12 before updating, after which DietPi 10 will be offered through the standard update mechanism. In parallel, the minimum DietPi version eligible for direct upgrades has been raised to v8.0, with older installations required to undergo a staged upgrade via DietPi v9.20.