Oligarchs and States Always Attempted to Obstruct Efforts to Expose Their Corruption
We commend the administrator who consistently and adamantly defend the freedom of speech
-
GNU/Linux Exceeding 5% in Guadeloupe According to statCounter
GNU/Linux "share" estimates in Guadeloupe
-
EPO People Power - Part XXXII - Little Hope That European Press Will Attempt to Expose Drug Abuse in Europe's Second-Largest Organisation
What does this tell us about the press in Europe?
GNU/Linux Exceeding 6% in Cape Verde
Windows is measured as down sharply
-
When It Comes to Health, Slop is a Flop and It Kills People
Chatbots will mostly die after many people die due to them
-
2026 Has Begun Well for GNU/Linux Users (and for Us)
A lot of the anti-Linux FUD we got accustomed to seeing some years ago became scarce
-
Links 12/01/2026: Vista 11 Exodus and Famicom/NES Game
Links for the day
-
Links 12/01/2026: Twitter (X) Being Blocked in More Countries, PTAB Besieged by Cheeto Appointees (Bad Patents Getting Through)
Links for the day
-
Links 12/01/2026: Brussels Plotting Exit From GAFAM (US), Carole Cadwalladr Explains "Peter Thiel's New Model Army"
Links for the day
-
Scheduled Maintenance Between 15th of January and Days to Follow, Free Software Foundation (FSF) Looking to Add 43 More Members by 16th of January
People who value Software Freedom should consider joining to support the FSF
-
Bracing for Microsoft Layoffs, Tired of Microsoft Lies, Microsoft Staff Wants Transparency, Not Face-Saving Coverup From Frank Shaw
totally made up stock price
-
GNU/Linux Estimated at Around 5% in Montserrat
another country where the "share" of GNU/Linux is now measured at 5%
-
Dr. Richard Stallman @ Georgia Tech Next Week
More Than One Week From Now
-
Three most controversial Australian authors linked to St Paul's, Coburg
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
-
Links 11/01/2026: Data Breaches and Recent (Early 2026) Political Developments
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 12/01/2026: Insomniacs After School and Boycotting Amazon
Links for the day
-
-
IRC Proceedings: Sunday, January 11, 2026
IRC logs for Sunday, January 11, 2026
-
Brett Wilson LLP 'Dropping' the LLP, Is This Rebranding?
It's not a coincidence or a glitch, there was a formal change somewhere in the system
-
Can IBM Still Control the Narrative?
We'll see what comes out through the grapevine later this week
