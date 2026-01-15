VirtualBox & kernel driver not installed error

news

What I've always found sorely missing in the Linux desktop is the philosophical, product-driven approach. Every tool does its own thing, with zero regard to anything else. Developers develop, but they don't think about the actual user experience. You install a new kernel, why not "suggest" recompiling a bunch of stuff? Why not suggest headers? Or at least check if they were used with the previous kernel? There are tons of options here that would allow a more streamlined user experience. Not have a person suddenly become a system admin when they actually want to do real, important things.

Luckily, the resolution of the driver loading issue here is quite simple. But, as I outlined in my report above, this is only one of the two problems I had to handle. In a follow-up guide, I will show you yet another totally avoidable issue, and one that is a pure, pure regression, as it never should have happened. For now, may your virtual machines run true.