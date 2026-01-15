news
EndeavourOS Ganymede Neo Is Out with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS and KDE Plasma 6.5.4
Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, EndeavourOS Ganymede Neo is a small update to the EndeavourOS Ganymede release, published back in November 2025, featuring the KDE Plasma 6.5.4 desktop environment, which is accompanied by KDE Frameworks 6.22 and KDE Gear 25.12.1.
Under the hood, this release comes with updated components, such as the Mesa 25.3.3 graphics stack, NVIDIA 590.48.01 graphics driver, Calamares 26.01.1.5 graphical installer for a smoother installation experience, Mozilla Firefox 146 web browser, and XOrg Server 21.1.21.