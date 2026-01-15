news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 15, 2026



Quoting: This distro makes it easy to switch from Windows to Linux - here's how | ZDNET —

Over the past year, there has been a deluge of articles (some written by yours truly) about what Linux distributions are best for users wanting to jump the Windows ship and land squarely on steadier, open-source footing. The list of distributions might include Zorin OS, Linux Mint, blendOS, AnduinOS, and more.

When I talk to users looking to make this leap, the first thing I want to discuss is the desktop environment. After all, I'd rather not send Windows users to a distribution that uses GNOME, hyprland, i3, or any other DE that in no way resembles Windows.

Recently, I stumbled upon a distribution called VailuxOS that uses KDE Plasma to create a somewhat Windows-esque desktop that would make any user of a Microsoft OS feel right at home.