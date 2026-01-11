news
Linux Mint 22.3 “Zena” Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
Based on the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series and powered by Linux kernel 6.14, which should boost hardware support, Linux Mint 22.3 “Zena” ships with the usual editions featuring the Cinnamon 6.6, Xfce 4.18, and MATE 1.26 desktop environments.
As you can see, the biggest attraction of the Linux Mint 22.3 release is the latest Cinnamon 6.6 desktop, which introduces a redesigned application menu applet, modernized keyboard handling, virtual keyboard improvements, improved theme support, updated applets, and much more.