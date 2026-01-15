Security and Windows TCO Leftovers

Paul Kehrer and Alex Gaynor, maintainers of the Python cryptography module, have put out some strongly

worded criticism of OpenSSL. It

comes from a talk they gave at the OpenSSL conference in October 2025 (YouTube video). The

post goes into a lot of detail about the problems with the OpenSSL code

base and testing, which has led the cryptography team to

reconsider using the library. "The mistakes we see in OpenSSL's

development have become so significant that we believe substantial changes

are required — either to OpenSSL, or to our reliance on it."