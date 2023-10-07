New GNU poke co-maintainer
I am happy to announce that Mohammad-Reza Nabipoor has just been appointed as GNU co-maintainer of poke. When Mohammad joined the development he brough his enthusiam with him, and has contributed lots of good code, ideas and also helped organizing events, doing great talks, and even printing a batch of the mighty poke t-shirts. Starting with poke 4, I plan to delegate on Mohammad the maintenance of the stable series, backporting fixes to the corresponding maintenance branches and doing releases whenever appropriate. That will allow me more time to focus on the development master branch.