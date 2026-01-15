news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 15, 2026



Quoting: I'm a creator and my new favorite Linux distro is multimedia perfection - here's why | ZDNET —

I'm a creator.

I create all sorts of things. Novels, scripts, video, audio -- you name it, and I'll bring it to life.

To help me create over the years, I've depended on several open-source tools, and one of the best ways to gather those tools together in a single place is a Linux distribution geared specifically toward multimedia.

One such distribution came to my attention over the weekend. That distro is Modicia. To my surprise, this operating system has been around since 1998. How have I missed this for so many years?