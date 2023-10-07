Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
-
A personal letter from Catharina Maracke, Chair of the Open Source Initiative [Ed: Open Source Initiative is now a crooked, corrupt institution that sells influence to Microsoft and helps Microsoft actively attack its mission]
As Catharina Maracke steps down as Chair of the OSI, she reflects on the work being done with hope for future.
-
21 Free Open-source Audio converter Programs for Windows, Linux, and macOS
An audio file converter is a software application that allows you to convert audio files from one format to another.
-
idkfa - the activitypub everything app proxy
So you’re all in on ActivityPub. You’ve got your microblog, your long form blog, your bookmarks, your photo blog, your video blog, your discussion forum, etc. Each is a different service with a different identity. As more services catch on, users yearn for a single everything app solution to replace this multitude.
-
LibreOffice Nepali localization sprint 2023
Suraj Bhattarai, our Liaison for the LibreOffice Nepali Community, writes: The LibreOffice Nepali Community is collectively carrying out a LibreOffice localization sprint 2023, with support from major communities in Nepal, including Ask Buddie, Birendra Open Source Club (BOSC), Kathmandu University Open Source Club (KUOSC) and Nepal Open Source Klub (NOSK).
-
How to Create a Free WordPress Sitemap Without a Plugin
A sitemap is a must for those who care about search engine optimization (SEO) because it helps search engines like Google crawl and index your website more efficiently. By following our guide and learning how to create a WordPress sitemap without a plugin, you'll give search engines an easier way to understand your site's structure, ultimately boosting your online visibility.