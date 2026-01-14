original
What to Use Except Ubuntu and Ubuntu-Based Distros
Ubuntu is bloated [1, 2]. That is a choice and Canonical tries to sell a solution for that, so it's becoming like IBM with RHEL. For my wife and I, Debian works. For our server, Debian works too. Debian Stable is... well, stable. Ubuntu is based on Debian, not the other way around.
Rolling releases sound like an adventure.
There are many fine distros based on Debian and Devuan. The latter is without systemd. █
Image source: On The Frontier: LINUS, GIVE ME BACK MY LEGIONS!