RAKwireless rolls out WisMesh RAK3312 Meshtastic LoRa starter kit

The kit uses the RAK3312 WisBlock Core, which combines an Espressif ESP32-S3 dual-core microcontroller clocked at up to 240 MHz with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth LE connectivity, along with a Semtech SX1262 LoRa transceiver.

Orbbec Gemini 305 pairs close-range stereo vision with low latency

The Gemini 305 is a compact stereo 3D camera developed specifically for robotic wrist mounting. Measuring 42 × 42 × 23 mm, it supports depth and color imaging at distances as short as 4 cm, targeting close-range manipulation, grasping, and object recognition tasks.

Radxa NX4 system-on-module runs RK3576 with LPDDR5 and 6 TOPS AI

The Radxa NX4 integrates an octa-core CPU configuration with four Arm Cortex-A72 cores and four Cortex-A53 cores, paired with an Arm Mali-G52 MC3 GPU supporting OpenGL ES, OpenCL, and Vulkan.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tor Browser 15.0.4

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 13, 2026

rqbit

 
 



Zorin OS says Windows users drove nearly 1M downloads, so I installed it to see why

  
Linux Mint 22.3 “Zena” Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

  
Auto-cpufreq 3.0 Released With CPU Turbo Controls

  
Firefox 147 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

  
European Commission issues call for evidence on Free/Libre Software

  
Look Closer at "Metaverse" to Understand Where Slop (Misleadingly Marketed as "Intelligence") is Going [original]

  
IceWM 4.0 Window Manager Brings Smarter Navigation and HiDPI Enhancements

  
The 'Tone' in Press Coverage Regarding GNU/Linux Has Improved Considerably [original]

  
KDE Plasma 6.6 Desktop Is Coming on February 17th, Here’s What to Expect

  
Newly discovered Unix V4 tape

  
Firefox 148 Enters Public Beta Testing with Improved Support for Screen Readers

  
Android Leftovers

  
5 ways Zorin OS makes switching from Windows feel effortless

  
Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark

  
Games: Hytale, The Drifter, DeckWrecking Pirates, and More

  
All-Time High for GNU/Linux in Suriname [original]

  
GNU/Linux Rose to 7% in Israel, Says statCounter [original]

  
today's leftovers

  
Raspberry Pi Projects and HexOS as a NAS OS

  
Fastfetch 2.57 System Information Tool Brings COSMIC and Niri Support

  
Parrot 7.1 Through 7.3 Planned for 2026 as Focus Moves to AI Security

  
A Linux Power User Puts SteamOS To Work

  
NixOS: Framework Partnership Announcement

  
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installation

  
GNU/Linux Exceeding 4% in Djibouti [original]

  
Linux 6.19-rc5

  
Wayland Has Issues, Some Distros Default to Wayland Anyway

  
Today in Techrights

  
João Carrasqueira on His Experience Moving From Windows to GNU/Linux

  
Ayush Pande on Proxmox With Microsoft's Proprietary Spyware

  
Simon Batt on Winux, Ads in the System, Immutable GNU/Linux Distros, Stability, and KDE 1

  
Games: MAME Emuation, Games in UEFI (Bloat With Bug Doors), and Update of Bazzite

  
MX Linux 25.1 Beta Brings Back Dual-Init Support, Based on Debian 13.3

  
Android Leftovers

  
Microsoft Didn't Deny Mass Layoffs in the Making, The Mainstream Media is Selling Us Land on the Moon [original]

  
today's leftovers

  
Audiocasts/Shows: mintCast and This Week in Linux

  
today's howtos

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Coding, and Standards

  
Databases: MySQL and PostgreSQL

  
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Homelab, and More

  
FutureOfGamming.com, Games Playable on the Steam Deck, and Game Jam for Free Software Desktop Games

  
Linux Kernel: Linux tc, Linus Torvalds Turns to Slop, Kernel 6.12.64 in EasyOS, and Vizio Trial Delayed

  
Richard M. Stallman Speaks in US College for First Time in 8 Years [original]

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Stress and Anxiety at Red Hat Today [original]

  
Budgie 10.10 Desktop Environment Released as the First Wayland-Only Version

  
Linus Torvalds' AudioNoise Project: A New Era of Coding with Vibe

  
3 hidden Linux features that save me hours every week

  
I tried out North Korea's leaked OS so you don't have to

  
One of the best Linux distros for Windows users just got a fresh update

  
Xibo open-source digital signage solution now works with Raspberry Pi 5 thanks to the Arexibo project

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Some Weekly Updates on Tux Machines [original]

  
Review: MenuetOS, SparkyLinux with CDE, iDeal OS 2025.12.07

  
LMDE 7 Users Get the Cinnamon 6.6 Desktop Environment

  
Stable kernels: Linux 6.18.5, Linux 6.12.65, Linux 6.6.120, and Linux 6.1.160

  
ArchEX (Arch Linux) Live System with MATE 1.28.2-2 DE, Calamares 3.4.0 and kernel 6.18.2-arch-2-1

  
Peropesis 3.1: PHP, dosfstools, pciutils, tgpt, p11-kit, hyfetch

  
GNU/Linux in Guam at All-time High [original]

  
Linux Restores Performance on Older PCs and Keeps Them Fast

  
Today in Techrights

  
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 11th, 2026

  
How to Upgrade Linux Mint 22.2 to Linux Mint 22.3

  
Linux Mint 22.3 “Zena” is here, and the upgrade path from Linux Mint 22.2 “Zara” is now open for those who want to upgrade their installations to the latest release of this popular GNU/Linux distribution.

 
Videos and Shows About GNU/Linux

  
Budgie 11 Desktop Environment Will Be Ported to Qt 6, Development Kicks Off

  
Vitalik Buterin Rides the Credibility of Linux

  
RebelsTool 1.0.9 Shows GNU/Linux Ahead of Windows

  
today's howtos

  
I gave this security-centric Linux OS a try, and it’s an ethical hacker’s dream

  
Tinkerer’s Treasure: dArkOS Brings Debian Linux to RK3326/3356 Devices

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Linux Devices and Badly Made Devices

  
KDE: KJournald, New Snaps, QtNat, and Updated Tellico Handbook

  
today's howtos

  
KDE Gear 25.12.1 Released with Various Improvements for Your Favorite KDE Apps

  
Android Leftovers

  
Labwc

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Arch Linux-Based ArchBang Linux Distro Introduces New Application Launcher

  
First Look at Mageia 10 – Alpha Release Now Available for Public Testing

  
Debian 13.3 “Trixie” Released with 108 Bug Fixes and 37 Security Updates

  
Orion Browser Takes First Step Toward Linux Availability

  
I replaced Windows with Linux and everything’s going great

  
Manjaro Is Arch Linux for Newbies

  
5 Windows-like Linux distros you should try out

  
Linux made my old PC fast again, and it hasn’t slowed down since

  
Intermittent Networking Issue Resolved [original]

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
KJournald Update January 2026

  
Radxa NX4 system-on-module runs RK3576 with LPDDR5 and 6 TOPS AI

  
Games: Steam on ARM64 With GNU/Linux

  
Red Hat Employees Worry About Layoffs Tomorrow [original]

  
GNU/Linux Rises to 6% in Bhutan This Year [original]

  
Today in Techrights

  
