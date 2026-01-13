Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark

This is a new series looking at the Minisforum UM890 Pro Mini PC running Linux. In this series, I examine every aspect of this Mini PC in detail from a Linux perspective.

In my previous article in this series I looked at a specific BIOS option that lets you set the AMD Configurable TDP (cTDP). There are a lot more options available in the BIOS. Before exploring them, let’s first recap what the term BIOS means.

In the world of computing, BIOS, which stands for Basic Input/Output System, plays a crucial role. It’s a type of firmware that kicks in to provide essential runtime services for operating systems and programs, while also handling the hardware initialization needed during the boot-up process. When you power on your computer, the BIOS firmware, typically pre-installed on the motherboard, ensures everything starts up smoothly.