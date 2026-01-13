Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark

news
rqbit - BitTorrent client - LinuxLinks
rqbit is a bittorrent client written in Rust. It has a HTTP API and Web UI, and can be used as a library.
This is free and open source software.
Minisforum UM890 Pro Mini PC Running Linux: BIOS - LinuxLinks
This is a new series looking at the Minisforum UM890 Pro Mini PC running Linux. In this series, I examine every aspect of this Mini PC in detail from a Linux perspective.
In my previous article in this series I looked at a specific BIOS option that lets you set the AMD Configurable TDP (cTDP). There are a lot more options available in the BIOS. Before exploring them, let’s first recap what the term BIOS means.
In the world of computing, BIOS, which stands for Basic Input/Output System, plays a crucial role. It’s a type of firmware that kicks in to provide essential runtime services for operating systems and programs, while also handling the hardware initialization needed during the boot-up process. When you power on your computer, the BIOS firmware, typically pre-installed on the motherboard, ensures everything starts up smoothly.
KeyStore Explorer - GUI replacement for keytool and jarsigner - LinuxLinks
KeyStore Explorer is an open source GUI replacement for the Java command-line utilities keytool and jarsigner. KeyStore Explorer presents their functionality, and more, via an intuitive graphical user interface.
Waytermirror - real-time Wayland screen mirroring to a terminal - LinuxLinks
Waytermirror offers real-time Wayland screen mirroring to a terminal using Unicode braille characters, half‑blocks, ASCII, sixels, kitty graphics, framebuffer, or hybrid rendering. Includes bidirectional input forwarding, audio streaming (PipeWire), zooming, focus-follow, and optional NVIDIA CUDA acceleration (server-side).
phiola - audio player, recorder, converter and streaming server - LinuxLinks
phiola is billed as a fast audio player, recorder, converter and streaming server.
It can play audio files from your device or remote server, record audio from your microphone or Internet radio stream, process and convert audio into another format, and more. Its low CPU consumption conserves the notebook/phone battery. You can issue commands to phiola via its CLI, TUI, GUI, system pipe and SDK interfaces. Its fast startup time allows using it from custom scripts on a “play-and-exit” or “record-and-exit” basis. It’s completely portable (all codecs are bundled) – you can run it directly from a read-only flash drive. It’s a free and open-source project, and you can use it as a standalone application or as a library for your own software.
It’s cross-platform software which runs under Linux, Android, and Windows. Windows, Linux & Android.
hpaper - advanced wallpaper management for Wayland - LinuxLinks
hpaper is a blazingly fast Go-based wallpaper management daemon for Wayland compositors that provides automated and manual rotation, multi-backend support, and seamless integration with your desktop environment.
