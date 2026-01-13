The Radxa NX4 integrates an octa-core CPU configuration with four Arm Cortex-A72 cores and four Cortex-A53 cores, paired with an Arm Mali-G52 MC3 GPU supporting OpenGL ES, OpenCL, and Vulkan.

The 'Tone' in Press Coverage Regarding GNU/Linux Has Improved Considerably

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 13, 2026,

updated Jan 13, 2026



Today we added many recent Valnet articles regarding GNU/Linux (almost a dozen in total). We recently noticed that very few articles show up that cast doubt about security advantages in GNU/Linux (those used to be a daily occurrence) and claims that the platform is "TOO HARD!!" or "ONLY FOR GEEKS!!"

If this trend can be maintained, then convincing people to give GNU/Linux a try will be easier, and the same goes for businesses and governments. As a side note, we hardly see LLM slop about GNU/Linux this year. The hype may be over. Chatbots don't work as advertised. █

