The 'Tone' in Press Coverage Regarding GNU/Linux Has Improved Considerably
Today we added many recent Valnet articles regarding GNU/Linux (almost a dozen in total). We recently noticed that very few articles show up that cast doubt about security advantages in GNU/Linux (those used to be a daily occurrence) and claims that the platform is "TOO HARD!!" or "ONLY FOR GEEKS!!"
If this trend can be maintained, then convincing people to give GNU/Linux a try will be easier, and the same goes for businesses and governments. As a side note, we hardly see LLM slop about GNU/Linux this year. The hype may be over. Chatbots don't work as advertised. █
