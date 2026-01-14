news
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
It's FOSS ☛ Hey Fedora! Listen to This Developer and Make Managing Shell Extensions Better For All of Us
I wonder if Extension Manager could make it into Fedora one day.
Red Hat ☛ The case for building enterprise agentic apps with Java instead of Python
Integrating generative Hey Hi (AI) [slop] and autonomous [slop] has become a core business mandate, and it's quickly becoming a part of mission-critical systems. When you choose a runtime for these high-stakes, non-deterministic Hey Hi (AI) [slop] environments, you are essentially setting the parameters for architectural accountability and long-term liability management. This is no small commitment for any organization, especially those in a highly regulated industry such as finance, healthcare, or the public sector. There's a lot of Python in the Hey Hi (AI) [slop] field right now, but I think there's a strong case for choosing Java as the foundation for your Hey Hi (AI) [slop] development and integration.
Red Hat ☛ Accelerate multi-turn LLM workloads on OpenShift Hey Hi (AI) with llm-d intelligent routing
Large language model deployments are moving beyond simple single-turn prompts into richer, multi-turn conversational experiences, code assistants, document analysis workflows, long-context chatbots, and more. These workloads place new strains on inference servers, especially around prefix reuse, KV cache locality, and tail latency experienced by end users.
In this blog post, we walk through a hands-on demonstration comparing llm-d, Red Hat’s distributed LLM inference solution, with a traditional deployment of vLLM using naive load balancing. The goal is to show how llm-d’s prefix-aware intelligent routing delivers smoother performance, lower P95/P99 latency, and more efficient use of GPU resources.
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat names Kevin Kennedy as global leader for the Red Hat partner ecosystem
Kennedy steps into this role during a pivotal era for hybrid cloud and AI, bringing a unique perspective forged from sitting at every side of the technology table – from direct sales at IBM and Xerox to a decade in leadership within distribution at Arrow, EMC and Tech Data, and most recently, leading Red Hat’s partner ecosystem in North America and Latin America.