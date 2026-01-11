Orion Browser Takes First Step Toward Linux Availability

news

The Linux ecosystem has never lacked browser options, but having one more choice is never a bad thing. That brings us to the Orion browser. If you haven’t heard of it before, that’s completely understandable. The Linux operating system has never been among those it supported. Until now.

With a slightly surprising announcement on X, the devs shared that the Orion Browser is beginning early alpha testing of its first native Linux build, marking a significant expansion of platform support beyond its existing macOS and iOS releases.