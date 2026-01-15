original
Capsule and Site Maintenance Ongoing
If your SSH connection drops or a Gemini request times out or the site seems unreachable, don't panic. There are upstream tasks underway today. We hope no effect will be seen or noticed, but there are no guarantees.
This past week we've found a breadth of topics covered and lots of legitimate news links. LLM slop is becoming less of a problem this year because there's generally less of it.
Our overall traffic levels go up every year. █
