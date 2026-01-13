news

Linux 6.19-rc5

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 13, 2026



Normal release, a couple of hours later than usual, but nothing particularly odd going on the past week. As expected, we're pretty much back to a normal schedule after the holidays, and the stats look very regular, both in number of commits and in the patch.

Drivers dominate (being about two thirds of the rc patch), and gpu and networking are the major part of that. As is tradition. There's some other driver updates too, but nothing that looks odd.

Outside of drivers it's the usual suspects: various filesystem fixes (btrfs, nfsd, minor erofs fix and some generic vfs fixes), tooling (mostly seltfests, and most of those are part of the networking and gpu pulls), and some architecture fixes (arm64 and risc-v).

There's some other minor fixes elsewhere, see the shortlog below for details.

Nothing looks strange, and this could be a perfectly normal rc5. I'm still planning on doing an rc8 this release due to the holidays, but it all feels pretty regular.

Linus

