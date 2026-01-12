The UGen300 is built around the Hailo Hailo-10H processor, which ASUS rates at up to 40 TOPS (INT4) of inference performance. The accelerator integrates 8 GB of LPDDR4 memory, allowing models to run locally on the device without consuming host system memory or CPU resources.

The Radxa NX4 integrates an octa-core CPU configuration with four Arm Cortex-A72 cores and four Cortex-A53 cores, paired with an Arm Mali-G52 MC3 GPU supporting OpenGL ES, OpenCL, and Vulkan.

The Gemini 305 is a compact stereo 3D camera developed specifically for robotic wrist mounting. Measuring 42 × 42 × 23 mm, it supports depth and color imaging at distances as short as 4 cm, targeting close-range manipulation, grasping, and object recognition tasks.

Linus Torvalds' AudioNoise Project: A New Era of Coding with Vibe

Jan 12, 2026



The enthusiastic reception of Torvalds’s experiment quickly met with sharp criticism. Techrights blogger Roy Schestowitz, in a post titled “‘Vice Coding’ is Not ‘AI’, It’s a Sewer, It Is Junk,” dismissed vibe coding as “code is a liability,” echoing a sentiment voiced by author Cory Doctorow. Critics argue that AI‑generated code can introduce subtle bugs, security vulnerabilities, and licensing ambiguities that are difficult to detect without rigorous human review.

Schestowitz also linked the debate to larger corporate dynamics, noting that Microsoft has been reclassifying products such as Office and GitHub under the “AI” banner to inflate perceived value amid financial scrutiny. The implication, according to detractors, is that the hype around AI may be masking deeper quality and accountability issues.

Torvalds, however, remains pragmatic. In a recent interview cited by Linux‑related outlets, he said, “If the tool can write a loop that compiles and passes tests, I’m happy to keep it. The real work is in understanding why it works and making sure it doesn’t break anything later.” He added that the AI’s output is always treated as a draft, subject to the same peer‑review standards that govern all kernel contributions.

