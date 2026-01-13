Text-based web browsers and Mozilla/Firefox-based browsers

news
Matthias Zöchling ☛ Text-based web browsers
Do text-based web browsers still matter?
Well, I won’t be the judge of that. I like them, I have them installed, and I test every project I create in them. But they are not what I use to surf the web.
Speaking of testing your creations, here’s the good news: If your project has a solid HTML foundation that you then progressively enhance with CSS and JS, you are off to a great start.
Tor ☛ New Release: Tor Browser 15.0.4
Tor Browser 15.0.4 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory.
This version includes important security updates to Firefox.
Mozilla ☛ Mozilla welcomes Amy Keating as Chief Business Officer
Mozilla is pleased to announce that Amy Keating has joined Mozilla as Chief Business Officer (CBO).
Eitan Isaacson: MacOS Accessibility with pyax
In our work on Firefox MacOS accessibility we routinely run into highly nuanced bugs in our accessibility platform Hey Hi (AI) The tree structure, an object attribute, the sequence of events, or the event payloads, is just off enough that we see a pronounced difference in how an AT like VoiceOver behaves. When we compare our API against other browsers like Safari or Chrome, we notice small differences that have out-sized user impacts.
